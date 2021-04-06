CDC says 100 million people have received at least one vaccine dose

The Hill – by Sarah Polus

More than 100 million people have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to updated data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to the agency’s coronavirus vaccine tracker, more than 157 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, and 57 million people are fully vaccinated.

The data also show that 101,804,762 have received at least their first dose, representing 30.7 percent of the U.S. population.

In addition, 57,984,785 are fully vaccinated, representing 17.5 percent of the U.S. population.

President Biden announced earlier this month that his administration had already hit its goal of administering 100 million shots in his first 100 days of office.

After hitting the milestone on March 12, the president upped the vaccine goal to 200 million doses within the same time frame.

“That’s right: 200 million shots in 100 days,” Biden said last month. “I know it’s ambitious, twice our original goal. But no other country in the world has even come close, not even close to what we are doing. I believe we can do it.”

Despite vaccination progress, Biden has urged the American public to remain vigilant, wear masks and maintain social distancing. The president and other public health experts have warned that the progress the U.S. has made in the past few months could easily be undone as new coronavirus variants spread across the globe.

“Too many Americans are acting as if this fight is over. It is not,” Biden said on Friday.

The U.S. has witnessed a steady increase in COVID-19 cases across the country in recent weeks with a particularly severe outbreak in Michigan.

https://thehill.com/homenews/news/546278-cdc-says-100-million-people-have-gotten-at-least-one-vaccine-dose