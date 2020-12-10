CDC “shielding approach” for high risk people in the US: forced relocation

BrushBeater

I downloaded the PDF and looked at the metadata. The document was completed on 29 July, 2020. The URL below links to a CDC operational policy statement. This approach is intended to be implemented inside the United States. It’s indefinite forced relocation of “vulnerable” people. This is an official CDC operational document, folks. It’s not from a bad novel or a conspiracy theory site. Read the whole document at the link at the bottom.

The introduction includes this description:

“This document presents considerations from the perspective of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) for implementing the shielding approach in humanitarian settings as outlined in guidance documents focused on camps, displaced populations and low-resource settings.”

The shielding approach is summarized by the CDC as such:

“The shielding approach aims to reduce the number of severe COVID-19 cases by limiting contact between individuals at higher risk of developing severe disease (“high-risk”) and the general population (“low-risk”). High-risk individuals would be temporarily relocated to safe or “green zones” established at the household, neighborhood, camp/sector or community level depending on the context and setting.1,2They would have minimal contact with family members and other low-risk residents.”

Let’s see…who are these high-risk individuals who will need to be relocated?

“Current evidence indicates that older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions are at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.”

They are going to graciously allow old folks and sick people to receive supplies at the “Camp Level”:

“One entry point is used for exchange of food, supplies, etc. A meeting area is used for residents and visitors to interact while practicing physical distancing (2 meters). No movement into or outside the green zone.”

Yay! We even get a community latrine and a bathing area:

“Each green zone has a dedicated latrine/bathing facility for high-risk individuals”

Thank God we get to perform forced labor caring for the sick while we’re in the camps:

“To minimize external contact, each green zone should include able-bodied high-risk individuals capable of caring for residents who have disabilities or are less mobile.”

I’m sure glad they had the foresight to monitor me when I get to the camp to ensure I adhere to protocols:

“Dedicated staff need to be identified to monitor each green zone. Monitoring includes both adherence to protocols and potential adverse effects or outcomes due to isolation and stigma”

Good thing they thought about brainwashing us after we lose our personal freedom:

“Even with community involvement, there may be a risk of stigmatization.11,12 Isolation/separation from family members, loss of freedom and personal interactions may require additional psychosocial support structures/systems.”

Goody! I’ll even get to clean the latrine to help those who can’t!

“High-risk individuals will be responsible for cleaning and maintaining their own living space and facilities. This may not be feasible for persons with disabilities or decreased mobility.11Maintaining hygiene conditions in communal facilities is difficult during non-outbreak settings.7,8,9 consequently it may be necessary to provide additional human resource support.”

But it’s all “for our protection”:

Protection

Consideration: Ensure safe and protective environments for all individuals, including minors and individuals who require additional care whether they are in the green zone or remain in a household after the primary caregiver or income provider has moved to the green zone. Explanation: Separating families and disrupting and deconstructing multigenerational households may have long-term negative consequences.

No Church services, weddings, or funerals for those of us being “shielded” for our own good”:

Social/Cultural/Religious Practices

Consideration: Plan for potential disruption of social networks. Explanation: Community celebrations (religious holidays), bereavement (funerals) and other rites of passage are cornerstones of many societies. Proactive planning ahead of time, including strong community engagement and risk communication is needed to better understand the issues and concerns of restricting individuals from participating in communal practices because they are being shielded.

“Agencies” need to consider “potential repercussions”. Because they care:

“The shielding approach is intended to alleviate stress on the healthcare system and circumvent the negative economic consequences of long-term containment measures and lockdowns by protecting the most vulnerable.1,24,25 Implementation of this approach will involve careful planning, additional resources, strict adherence and strong multi-sector coordination, requiring agencies to consider the potential repercussion among populations that have collectively experienced physical and psychological trauma which makes them more vulnerable to adverse psychosocial consequences.”

Again, please read the document for yourself.