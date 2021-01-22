CDC Stops Reporting on Experimental COVID mRNA Injection Side Effects

Health Impact News – by Brian Shilhavy

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has just released its weekly Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR), and for the second week in a row, there is no new data on adverse reactions to the two FDA emergency use authorization (EUA) COVID mRNA injections.

The last report on the experimental injections and the adverse side effects was from January 6, 2021, and only covered the first week of injections with the experimental Pfizer COVID mRNA shots, with an emphasis on allergic reactions and anaphylaxis shock.

The report on January 6th did not cover the Moderna injections which have also received emergency use authorization by the FDA.

Injuries and deaths due to the experimental COVID injections are being reported in the U.S. and around the world, so why is the CDC not examining these adverse side effects and reporting on them?

The lack of reporting certainly cannot be blamed on the change in administrations, because an MMWR report was published this week and covered the following topics:

One would imagine that the largest mass vaccination campaign in our nation’s history under Operation Warp Speed would be the primary focus of any weekly morbidity and mortality reports.

We know there is a lot more data now since the January 6th report, as adverse reactions from the COVID injections are being entered into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), although this is a voluntary system that few people know about, and is seldom used, so it only reflects a small percentage of adverse reactions, well below 10 percent.

As of last week, fifty-five people in the United States have died after receiving a COVID-19 injection, 96 life-threatening events have been reported, as well as 24 permanent disabilities, 225 hospitalizations, and 1,388 emergency room visits. See:

The CDC has an app called “V-safe” that is given to everyone who receives an experimental COVID injection to provide “health check-ins,” and would contain far more data than the VAERS database, but the CDC has not issued any reports from this data since January 6th.

What are They Hiding?

Since nurse manager Tiffany Dover from CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed out on live camera shortly after receiving the experimental Pfizer COVID injection, and then disappeared from her social media accounts prompting many to question why and revealing two different sources that reported her alleged death, there has been an obvious cover-up of some of these adverse reactions to the COVID injections.

The hospital produced a video claiming to include Tiffany Dover, but they did a poor job and it was easily discovered that she was not actually in the video, and that the hospital was covering something up.

To this day she still has not been heard from, and her memory may soon vanish completely if people don’t demand to have the hospital provide the truth.

See:

And while the last CDC report from January 6th highlighted allergic reactions and anaphylaxis shock, we know that other high-profile cases that went viral showed uncontrollable seizures and other potential neurological damage, such as the 56-year-old medical doctor in Florida whose death following the injection is allegedly being investigated.

His wife took the story of her husband’s death to several large media outlets to publish, forcing them to deal with it. How many other deaths are being covered up like Tiffany Dover’s, possibly by even threatening family members, is currently unknown.

The Corrupt CDC Serves Big Pharma, NOT Public Health

On January 10, 2021, Health Impact News published an article written by Adam Dick of The Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity. See:

Adam’s article quoted statistics from Syracuse.com that stated 24 people died in a nursing home in Auburn, New York, after being injected with one of the experimental COVID injections:

James T. Mulder wrote Saturday at syracuse.com that until December 29 there had been no coronavirus deaths at The Commons. December 29, when deaths of residents with coronavirus began occurring at The Commons, is also, Mulder’s article discloses, seven days days after the nursing home began giving coronavirus vaccinations to residents, with 80 percent of residents so far having been vaccinated. Over a period of less than two weeks since December 29, Mulder relates that 24 coronavirus-infected residents at the 300-bed nursing home have died. Is the timing just a strange coincidence?

Notice that all Adam did was quote the facts from the article, and then ask a question about those facts.

A reporter claiming to work for USA Today, Camille Caldera <ccaldera@usatoday.com>, sent me an email stating her intention to defame and slander Health Impact News over this article via her “fact checking”:

My name is Camille Caldera and I am a reporter for USA TODAY. I am currently fact checking a story on your website, linked here: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/24-dead-and-137-infected-at-ny-nursing-home-after-experimental-covid-injections/. The story is misleading in its implication that an outbreak of COVID-19 at a nursing home was related to vaccinations. The outbreak at the nursing home in question began on Dec. 21. The nursing home began vaccinating its residents on Dec. 22. That is clear in the article on Syracuse.com that your story refers to, linked here: https://www.syracuse.com/coronavirus/2021/01/covid-19-outbreak-at-auburn-nursing-home-infects-137-residents-kills-24.html. It’s also not possible for the COVID-19 shot in the U.S. to infect its recipient. None of the authorized and recommended COVID-19 vaccines or COVID-19 vaccines currently in development in the United States contain the live virus that causes COVID-19. This means that a COVID-19 vaccine cannot make you sick with COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, linked here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/facts.html. As a result, I am rating it MISSING CONTEXT. Camille Caldera

ccaldera@usatoday.com

301-454-9992

Notice that not a single thing in the article we published from The Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity is inaccurate.

In short, it is “missing context” because we did not give the CDC perspective, which the Pharma-funded corporate media regards as the gospel truth, and never even bothers to do the job of a REAL investigative reporter, which is to investigate what the Government is claiming as true and hold them accountable if they are misrepresenting the truth.

There is actually no proof to the CDC’s claims that “a COVID-19 vaccine cannot make you sick with COVID-19.”

In fact, there is an abundance of evidence that it does actually make people sick with COVID-19, as health authorities in Israel have just published:

So here are some facts about the CDC that I am sure you will never read at the USA Today, or any other Pharma-owned corporate media outlet.

First, the CDC is the largest purchaser of vaccines in the world, allocating over $5 BILLION in their budget (supplied by American taxpayers) each year to purchase and distribute vaccines from Big Pharma. See:

Do you think this might be a conflict of interest??

Secondly, the CDC owns over 56 patents on vaccines, and many of their scientists earn royalties from the sale of vaccines. (Source.)

Do you think this might be a conflict of interest??

The CDC has a long history of corruption, and over the years many of their own scientists have tried to blow the whistle on this corruption only to be silenced. See some of our previous coverage on CDC corruption:

In addition, many of the directors running the CDC go on to work for Big Pharma after they complete their term at the CDC. See:

So excuse me for wanting to publish the truth about these nursing home deaths and not wanting to print CDC propaganda, which is broadcast 24/7/365 over the Pharma-controlled corporate media already.

The Director of the CDC under Trump that oversaw the development of the new experimental COVID injections was Dr. Robert Redfield, who had strong ties to Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, and others on the Coronavirus task force that all had one thing in common: they spent years on HIV research trying to bring an mRNA vaccine to market.

They spent BILLIONS of government funding to try and bring an mRNA vaccine to market, but were unsuccessful.

The COVID Plandemic afforded them that opportunity to bring these injections to market without even doing animal trials first, as they could simply get an emergency use authorization from the FDA and then use the American public as guinea pigs in their Phase III trials.

So who is the new CDC director that Joe Biden just appointed?

Dr. Rochelle Walensky of Massachusetts General Hospital is the new CDC director. And what is she best known for?

Researching HIV, of course! And she has Anthony Fauci’s full approval, and probably Bill Gates’ approval as well.

Welcome to the club Dr. Walensky!

Meet the new boss, same as the old boss.

The CDC is the marketing branch of Big Pharma, and when the health statistics on Big Pharma’s products are negative, that harms sales, so they simply stop publishing them.

Health Impact News