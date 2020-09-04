CDC Vindicates Dr. Bukacek, Indicts Itself

Chuck Baldwin

At the height of the government’s coronavirus lies and lockdowns, 30-year veteran physician, Dr. Ann Bukacek, stood at the podium of Liberty Fellowship and exposed the gross exaggeration of corona death certificates that were being encouraged by the CDC as a way of manipulating public perception regarding the nature and extent of the virus. She used the CDC’s own statements to prove her assertions.

For daring to tell the truth about the coronavirus and the CDC’s hype and fearmongering over the virus, a tsunami of hate, vitriol and personal and media attacks were hurled at this respected physician (she has been voted Best Family Physician in the county two years running and three times overall) at a level most of us cannot imagine. Even many of her peers in the medical profession attacked her mercilessly—some even threatened to get her license revoked. She didn’t flinch. She has more courage than most men you will ever meet.

Well, hold onto your seats. A recent report published by the CDC itself totally vindicates Dr. Bukacek and, at the same time, indicts itself. For the most part, of course, the mainstream media is ignoring the report.

Read the rest here: https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Articles/tabid/109/ID/4056/CDC-Vindicates-Dr-Bukacek-Indicts-Itself.aspx

Click here to read the CDC’s entire report