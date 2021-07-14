CDC’s Attempt to Take Over The United States Slapped Down by Federal Judge

COMMENT: The CDC acts like it has government power to issue legal rules, and enforce them.

Yet, research into the topic only results in confusion concerning its power.

Much insisting that the CDC is actually a private entity, but then, again, more, insisting that it is an agency created legally by government.

I would really like to see some detailed and enlightening words on this confusing situation.

DC

REPLY: The press never wanted to publish a court decision by Judge Steven Merryday in Florida v. Becerra. On June 18, 2021, Judge Merryday, of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, temporarily suspended cruise industry restrictions issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC’s challenged provisions established testing, vaccination, quarantine and isolation, and social distancing requirements. In its complaint, the state of Florida argued that the “CDC does not have the authority to issue year-and-a-half-long nationwide lockdowns of entire industries,” adding that “even if it did, its actions here are arbitrary and capricious.”

Judge Merryday sided with Florida, finding that the CDC had exceeded its authority: “Never has CDC implemented measures as extensive, disabling and exclusive as those under review in this action.” Under the terms of Merryday’s ruling, the CDC’s restrictions were set to become guidance after July 18, 2021. Merryday gave the CDC until July 2, 2021, to propose narrower restrictions.

There is no question that under the pretense of a pandemic, the health agencies tried to usurp unconstitutional power. Ever since that decision, you will notice that the CDC began to make “recommendations,” but could not exercise dictatorial power that superseded even the president of the United States and Congress. This has been the clear attempt of the Deep State to take over the country and put an end to any form of a representative form of government. The CDC and FDA did their best to hide the efficacy of Ivermectin in the Prophylaxis and treatment of COVID-19. They DELIBERATELY caused people to die by withholding treatment to make the crisis worse so they would gain power. These people really should be hunted down and criminally charged just like the Nazis in Nuremberg. They have acted without fear because they assume the Great Reset will end democratic forms of government and bring about a new era of totalitarianism.

