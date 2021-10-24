CDC’s Walensky: Biden Administration Planning ‘Education and Counseling’ for Unvaccinated

Breitbart – by Pam Key

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that the Biden administration has a plan for the “education and counseling” of essential workers so they are comfortable getting vaccinated.

Anchor Chris Wallace said, “Let’s talk about mandates for adults. President Biden was asked about the controversial mandates for essential workers at his town hall this week. Take a look at his answer.”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

In a video, CNN’s Anderson Cooper asked, “Should police officers, emergency responders be mandated to get vaccines, and if not, should they stay at home or that go?”

President Joe Biden replied, “Yes and yes.”

Wallace continued, “Are you still full speed ahead on mandates for essential workers to get vaccinated?”

Walensky said, “We have seen that these mandates are getting more and more people vaccinated. Here’s what we know, the most disruptive thing that you can do to a workforce is to have a COVID outbreak in that workforce. That was definitely not only send people home but send people to the hospital, and some may pass. What we know from the police workforce is there have been more deaths from the coronavirus over the last year and a half than all other causes of death for that workforce combined. So we believe it is very important to get these people vaccinated. There is a plan, should these people not want to be vaccinated, towards education and counseling to get people the information they need so that they are feeling comfortable in getting vaccinated.”

https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2021/10/24/cdcs-walensky-biden-administration-planning-education-and-counseling-for-unvaccinated/