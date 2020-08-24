CENSORED: Resistance Grows Across America as Open Carry Armed Militias Peacefully March

Health Impact News – by Brian Shilhavy

This past week fully armed militia groups took to the streets in peaceful protest in events that the corporate propaganda media obviously did not want to publish, as there are now solid signs that all across the nation citizens have had enough with living under the rule of tyrants.

If the word “militia” is foreign to you, it is in the U.S. Constitution Bill of Rights in the Second Amendment which reads:

Amendment II A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.

Most Americans probably are not even aware that the U.S. Constitution not only protects the right of armed American citizens to form militias, but actually encourages it as being “necessary to the security of a free State.”

Last Tuesday, August 18, 2020, a Virginia militia group peacefully marched in the capital of Richmond. Much of it was captured on video, and uploaded to Facebook.

Grace Saldana writing for FreedomWire reports:

On Tuesday, armed patriots of the Virginia militia took to the streets to march in protest of far-Left authoritarian Governor Ralph Northam, who insists on disarming American citizens. The “Open Carry Rally” reportedly drew hundreds of heavily armed activists who marched from the Capitol to the Siegel Center of Richmond, Virginia, where the state House and Senate gathered in person for a special legislative session. Footage of the march that surfaced online features one dedicated patriot named Mike, who said the militia is fighting for “freedom, the Constitution in its entirety, freedom from the boot that continues to oppress us,” referring to Governor Northam’s unconstitutional gun restrictions. “We stand for freedom. We are sick of being oppressed by a tyrannical government, including Ralph Northam, and the rest of his cronies that fill our senate and house in Virginia.” When asked what message he would send to Governor Northam, Mike vowed, “As far as Northam? Virginia will not fall.” This militia is everything America needs right now – a peaceful show of force to help these radical Leftists understand that the American people have power against a tyrannical government. That is part of what the Founding Fathers intended the Second Amendment for, after all, as the founding of our country is very literally based on freedom from tyranny, even if that means our own government. Thomas Jefferson once said in a 1787 letter to James Madison: “What country can preserve its liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance. Let them take arms.”

Watch the video:

Virginia has also become the first State in the U.S. to publicly announce that once a COVID vaccine is approved, it will be mandated for all the residents of Virginia.

Dennis Behreandt, writing for The New American, reports:

Virginia has now become the first state to openly begin preparations to force the needle, at the point of gun, into the bodies of what used to be free American citizens. Speaking to the ABC news affiliate channel in Richmond, Dr. Norman Oliver, the state’s health commissioner, promised he would mandate the jab. “Dr. Oliver says that, as long as he is still the Health Commissioner, he intends to mandate the coronavirus vaccine,” Richmond’s 8News reported. Commenting on his coercive plan, the megalomaniacal “doctor” said: “It is killing people now, we don’t have a treatment for it and if we develop a vaccine that can prevent it from spreading in the community we will save hundreds and hundreds of lives,” Oliver said. (Source.)

In another one of the videos shot by Ford Fischer, VCU police in Richmond confront the Virginia Militia and tell them to get off the street, but the militia refused, pointing out that they had just as much right to be on a public street as the state delegates (the “suits”) did who were also meeting on the street which apparently had been blocked off from traffic.

Much of the dialog between Virginia Militia leader Mike Dunn and the police was captured in the video (Mike Dunn is much easier to hear, as he is unmasked).

Watch the video:

Some quotes from Mike Dunn:

Talking to the large police officer on his left who keeps telling him to get out off the street and get on the sidewalk: “Do you remember the oath you swore? I want to have a simple conversation with you.” Policeman: “I’m not asking you.” Mike: “I’m asking you.” Policeman: “No, I’m not asking you. You get on the sidewalk.” Mike: “Do you remember the oath you swore?” Policeman: “Yeah.” Mike: “Alright, can you quote it for me?” Policeman tilts his head but says nothing. Mike: “You can’t even quote the oath you swore to.” Policeman tilts his head again and says: “On the sidewalk.” Mike says nothing and looks him straight in the face. Policeman: “On the sidewalk.” Mike moves his shoulders up and down, but does not move, and says nothing. The policeman to Mike’s right now starts speaking to Mike, but it is hard to hear what he is saying, due to the mask. Mike: “Alright, first of all you’re violating my civil liberties. You understand that, right? Big policeman 1 keeps saying “Hey” and tilting his head to the sidewalk. Mike ignores him and continues talking to the second policeman: “Which means you have to have a reason to arrest me.” With Mike’s face now pointing away from the camera, it is hard to hear what they say next, but he is pointing at the street, and apparently pointing out that it is public property. Next, Mike turns his back to the policemen, without giving up his position, and addresses the other militia members behind him: “Do we ask permission, or no?” We can’t hear everything the others are saying, but Mike does turn around and informs the second policeman that they are not asking for their permission, but he understands where they are coming from. Another short dialog ensues, while a crowd is now gathering and taking photos. Mike then points down at the road and says: “This is public property. This is paid for by taxpayers. Right or wrong? Do you own this?” (while pointing down at the road.) The policeman apparently gives no reply. More dialog that is not intelligible in the video continues. At one point Mike turns around, points to people outside of the camera view on the street (maybe other police officers), and asks: “Well let me ask you a question. Why are they standing there? Tell me why?” He then turns towards somebody standing out of camera range and says: “Hey, I’m not going to use your name. I know who you are. What’s the difference in me standing here, and those standing here. Are they better because they have suits?” (apparently referring to the state delegates) Pointing towards the police standing on the side of the road: “Are you better because you have a badge?” More dialog continues, including with the camera man filming, and then he walks to the side and apparently talks to some other armed people (another militia group??) who were standing on the sidewalk and asks: “Hey gentlemen. They told the suits and the politicians they could stand here, but they told me I can’t. What’s the difference between us and a business suit?” Some dialog ensues and some of the green clad armed men start to slowly walk into the street, and Mike says: “You’re either with us, or you’re not. It’s that simple. I’m on the street. I see some of you already on the street. That’s how it’s gonna be.” The second policeman then walks over and starts addressing this second group of armed men, apparently trying to convince them not to go into the street, while Mike is urging them to join him. The second policeman then turns around and walks back towards Mike, and gets a bit closer this time.

Voices are getting louder now, and it is hard to hear the dialog. Mike: “I’m allowed to stand here.” Somebody on the sidelines apparently says something about “taking it to the courts,” to which Mike replies: “We’ve already done that. We’ve exhausted the courts.” The policeman starts talking again, but we cannot hear him with the mask on. Mike says: “Sir, if you move the suits, I’ll gladly move for you (too). You tell the suits they got to stay on the sidewalk, but until then I’m not moving. Free men do not ask for permission.” The policeman continues talking, and Mike says: “Were you here on January 20th? Do you remember the ‘we will not comply’ chant? That means something. We will not comply.” We can now clearly hear the policeman threatening to arrest Mike. Mike replies: “Well you’ve asked me (to move to the sidewalk), and my answer is ‘no.’” “If the suits can stand here, then I can stand here too. You move the suits, and I’ll move. You don’t move the suits, I stand here.” “Because free men don’t ask for permission.” He then turns his back on the policeman, and stands his ground.

The video goes on for a few more minutes, and you can hear Mike talking with the other armed protesters on the sidewalk inviting them to join them.

The camera then swings around and we can finally see “the suits,” who are apparently having some kind of conference or meeting on the street that is being filmed.

The description on Facebook states that the police stood down.

Louisville Militia

Here is another video from yesterday (Saturday, August 22, 2020) of another militia group gathering in Louisville, Kentucky. They pray a group prayer before apparently walking the streets with peaceful open carry.

These peaceful and lawful demonstrations apparently are happening all across America, and they are not being reported by the corporate propaganda media.

