CEO of Global Food Distribution Company Arrested for Child Sex Trafficking

Newport Beach, CA — Ian Charles Schenkel, 59, is the CEO of Haliburton International Foods, a global food distribution company worth billions. This week, Schenkel was arrested on accusations that he engaged in child prostitution and human trafficking. A 26-year-old woman is also accused of aiding Schenkel in child trafficking.

According to Newport Beach prosecutors, Schenkel was arrested and faces seven felony and two misdemeanor allegations involving intercourse and lewd acts with two underage victims, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday Sep. 29. He is suspected of abusing his victims at least 7 times between Jan. 27, 2019 and Oct. 8, 2019.

Prosecutors also allege that Amanda Emilia Perez, 22, helped set up the meetings between the millionaire CEO and his victims. Perez now faces six felony charges for trafficking the underage girls.

According to the OC Register, Newport beach police began investigating after a man reported in October 2019 that his daughter had sexual contact with Schenkel, Orange County District Attorney’s officials said in a news release. The girl told authorities Perez introduced her to the CEO and other men, then took a portion of the money clients paid to have sex with the teen.

The media is referring to Schenkel’s abuse of the two underage girls as “child prostitution” which is inaccurate. Because a child cannot consent to sex with an adult, the term child prostitute is as horrific as it is incorrect. Even in instances in which a child is paid to have sex with an adult, the fact that they are underage, makes them a victim and not a “prostitute.”

Obviously age of consent laws vary from state to state, but the two girls who have accused Schenkel of the abuse were far below the age of consent in California, which is 18.

If Schenkel is convicted on all counts, he faces a maximum sentence of eight years in state prison and 728 days in county jail. Perez faces a maximum sentence of 14 years and eight months in state prison if she is similarly convicted on all charges.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about additional potential victims to call Newport Beach police at (949) 644-3790.

This incident highlight the fact that there is an epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse in the land of the free. According to many experts, child sexual abuse is likely the most prevalent health problem children face with the most serious array of consequences. It is so rife that it is estimated that about one in 10 children will be sexually abused before their 18th birthday.

This year alone, there will be about 400,000 babies born in the U.S. that will become victims of child sexual abuse unless we do something to stop it. Thousands of child predators are nabbed every year and for every one caught, there are likely 10 others who remain free. Sadly, police appear to be more interested in kidnapping and caging drug users and dealers than keep children safe.

While child sex trafficking is certainly a problem within the upper echelons of society — as Schenkel’s case highlights — these sick people are from all walks of life. One of the things the victims are told is to report their abuse to the police. However, as TFTP regularly reports, police are often times the worst offenders and even when they are caught committing horrifying acts of abuse, they receive little to no time behind bars. This is a serious problem, and does not appear to be slowing.

Weekly or more, TFTP reports on police officers who get arrested by fellow cops on charges of everything from trafficking in child pornography to child rape to running child sex trafficking rings. Some of these officers are low-level cops like Avo Marzwanian, 34, of LaPlace, Louisiana who was charged last month with 10 counts of distribution and 20 counts of possession of child pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 along with 15 counts of sex abuse against animals.

Other child predators fill the top position in their department like Anthony “Tony” Yocham, who is the police chief in Hamilton, Texas, a town about 100 miles southwest of Fort Worth. Just down the road from where Yocham is the chief of police, TFTP reported on a cop in Dallas, Sr. Cpl. Daniel Lee Collins who pleaded guilty to uploading sexual photos of underage girls to various Google accounts using the City of Dallas internet network.

