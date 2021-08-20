One thought on “CEO’s OF BIG COMPANIES FORCE VAXXING EMPLOYEES FOR 500K SUBSIDIZED BY BILL GATES & THE IMF

  1. I could only watch the first eight minutes. He is spot on. I do not know if he mentions this later in the vid but hospitals are corporations and they are being incentivized to mandate the kill shots. If you need a doctor, look for an osteopath in private practice.

