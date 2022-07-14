Jul 13, 2022 CERB recipient reflects on pandemic as census data reveals uptake of government supports For Stephanie Fortin, the Canada Emergency Response Benefit was not just a way to cover her bills during the early pandemic, when finding work would have been an uphill battle — it also gave her the time to reflect on herself and plan out her next educational and career steps. Fortin, a recent graduate of a dental assistant program, is one of millions of Canadians that received the benefit, one of several pandemic trends that skew 2021 census data. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)