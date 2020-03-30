Ceylon vs. Cassia — Not All Cinnamon Is Created Equal

Healthline

Cinnamon is a very popular spice.

Not only is it delicious, its many health benefits are also impressive.

Cinnamon is cheap and widely available in most supermarkets. At least, one type is.

Most people don’t realize there are actually two main types of this spice.

Both of them are healthy, but one contains a toxin that is harmful if you eat too much of it.

This article explains the differences between Ceylon and cassia cinnamon.

What Is Cinnamon?

Cinnamon is a spice created from the inner bark of the Cinnamomum tree.

Strips of the inner bark are dried until they curl into rolls known as cinnamon sticks or quills. These can then be ground into powder or made into an extract.

The unique properties of this spice come from its essential oils and compounds, particularly cinnamaldehyde (1).

This compound gives cinnamon its flavor and aroma, and is also responsible for many of its health benefits.