Chaos Erupts On The Streets Of Berlin As Police Attack Anti-Lockdown Protesters

Summit News – by Steve Watson

Worldwide protests against the decimation of freedom continued this weekend, with Berlin in Germany becoming the focal point as thousands took to the streets, rising up against lockdowns and the introduction of vaccine passports in the country.

As we reported last week, authorities in Germany have indicated that unvaccinated people could be banned from cinemas and restaurants and that those who have taken the jab will have “more freedom.”

Angela Merkel’s chief of staff Helge Braun stated that unvaccinated people, even if they test negative for COVID, would not be allowed to go to venues like restaurants, cinemas, or stadiums, because “the risk to everyone else is too high.”

Footage from the weekend highlighted riot police fighting with protesters, pepper spraying people and even aggressively pushing around old women and children.

The AP reports that 600 people were arrested.

Watch:

https://twitter.com/Willow__Bella/status/1421878398503247876?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1421878398503247876%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fsummit.news%2F2021%2F08%2F02%2Fvideos-chaos-erupts-on-the-streets-of-berlin-as-police-attack-anti-lockdown-protesters%2F

https://twitter.com/Reporter_Flash/status/1421817112583155714?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1421817112583155714%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fsummit.news%2F2021%2F08%2F02%2Fvideos-chaos-erupts-on-the-streets-of-berlin-as-police-attack-anti-lockdown-protesters%2F

https://twitter.com/W0lverineupdate/status/1421783160078049283?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1421783160078049283%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fsummit.news%2F2021%2F08%2F02%2Fvideos-chaos-erupts-on-the-streets-of-berlin-as-police-attack-anti-lockdown-protesters%2F

One thought on “Chaos Erupts On The Streets Of Berlin As Police Attack Anti-Lockdown Protesters

  1. In that second YouTube vid, we see horrible treatment by police. But something else awful: They are attacking some women and elderly folks, and NO ONE jumps in to help. You would think it would come naturally, but this is another area that needs light shed on it all over the world: when evil attacks, HELP EACH OTHER!!

    Reply

