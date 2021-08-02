Chaos Erupts On The Streets Of Berlin As Police Attack Anti-Lockdown Protesters

Worldwide protests against the decimation of freedom continued this weekend, with Berlin in Germany becoming the focal point as thousands took to the streets, rising up against lockdowns and the introduction of vaccine passports in the country.

As we reported last week, authorities in Germany have indicated that unvaccinated people could be banned from cinemas and restaurants and that those who have taken the jab will have “more freedom.”

Angela Merkel’s chief of staff Helge Braun stated that unvaccinated people, even if they test negative for COVID, would not be allowed to go to venues like restaurants, cinemas, or stadiums, because “the risk to everyone else is too high.”

Footage from the weekend highlighted riot police fighting with protesters, pepper spraying people and even aggressively pushing around old women and children.

The AP reports that 600 people were arrested.

Watch:

https://twitter.com/Willow__Bella/status/1421878398503247876?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1421878398503247876%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fsummit.news%2F2021%2F08%2F02%2Fvideos-chaos-erupts-on-the-streets-of-berlin-as-police-attack-anti-lockdown-protesters%2F

Police shove elderly people to your ground to protect their health. Welcome to Berlin. pic.twitter.com/Jlvj3DBIF7 — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 1, 2021

The EU would be condemning this as regime brutality if it was Russia but since it's Germany they will support it instead.pic.twitter.com/3aXM4QFRif — Stan (@StanM3) August 1, 2021

https://twitter.com/Reporter_Flash/status/1421817112583155714?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1421817112583155714%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fsummit.news%2F2021%2F08%2F02%2Fvideos-chaos-erupts-on-the-streets-of-berlin-as-police-attack-anti-lockdown-protesters%2F

https://twitter.com/W0lverineupdate/status/1421783160078049283?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1421783160078049283%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fsummit.news%2F2021%2F08%2F02%2Fvideos-chaos-erupts-on-the-streets-of-berlin-as-police-attack-anti-lockdown-protesters%2F

Die Bundespolizei luftverlastet. Hier über Schöneberg. pic.twitter.com/q1CD8jm9dU — Axel Lier ✏️ (@Reporter_Flash) August 1, 2021

