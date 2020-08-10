Chaos In Chicago: Bridges Raised To Prevent Gun-Toting Looters Getting Downtown

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

Hundreds of ‘mostly peaceful protesters’ swept through the Magnificent Mile and other parts of downtown Chicago early Monday, smashing windows, looting stores, confronting police and at one point exchanging gunfire with officers, authorities said.

As The Chicago Tribune reports, officers had stopped several people on Lake Street near Michigan Avenue when shots were fired from a passing car around 4:30 a.m., nearly five hours into the widespread vandalism, according to police spokesman Tom Ahern.

There’s a caravan of dozens of cars filled with #Looters hitting Chicago’s luxury store fronts. pic.twitter.com/uIqucbEIU9 — Askdoctorindia (@askdoctorindia) August 10, 2020

No officers were shot but a squad car was hit, he said. It was not known if anyone in the gunman’s car was shot.

