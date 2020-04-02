Chemtrails Have Stopped – Or Have They?

As I travel around America, I have been looking for chemtrails and can’t seem to find any. I guess they have served their purpose. Usually, they are all over the place.

As airline traffic has basically stopped, could the doctor Frankensteins of our world backed off from implementing them for fear of being caught? Were they using the regular daily traffic as cover?

Please respond with pics if you find any up there, by now, you should know what they look like.