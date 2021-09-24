America’s worst mayor says that Chicago workers must submit to the “new world order.”pic.twitter.com/74ZkU60PX7
— Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) September 22, 2021
Posted: September 24, 2021
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
America’s worst mayor says that Chicago workers must submit to the “new world order.”pic.twitter.com/74ZkU60PX7
— Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) September 22, 2021
7 thoughts on “Chicago workers must submit to the “new world order.””
You can hear similar statements coming from the mouths of these creatures all over the world and yet there are still people who claim this is a hoax or conspiracy theory. Remember this people, there is no negotiating with them, they will never stop pushing towards they’re goal, all measures are only a matter of time to them. I think it’s time to understand that there is only one way. God bless you all, trenchers.
Just look at that bitch, she wouldn’t last five minutes in the jungle.
oh I dont know, she could scare a baboon back to his den with one look at her
More like induce the baboon into projectile vomiting. I was actually referring to the “jungle” Henry talks about on the broadcasts.
BEETLEJUICE
yup, that’s what Chicagoans call it
WTF even is that? YUK!!!
https://i.ibb.co/3Y3yTvL/face-vomiting-1f92e.png