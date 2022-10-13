A Chicago-area guaranteed income pilot program will be open to illegal immigrants, who can apply for the chance to become one of 3,250 residents who will receive $500 per month in cash assistance for two years.
The only requirement for the program is that applicants must be adults residents of Cook County, and make less than 250% of the federal poverty level – or less than $69,375 for a house of four, Fox News reports.
Applicants will not be asked about citizenship status, according to the website.
“This pilot is open to all residents of Cook County, regardless of your immigration status. This means that if you are undocumented, or your household is a mixed-status household, and you meet the eligibility criteria above, you are eligible to participate,” reads the program website, which specifically notes:
“We will not share information on immigration status with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) or with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services.“
The program is being funded by the White House’s American Rescue Plan designed to assist those impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
“When people in communities are struggling to make ends meet, the most helpful thing we can do is give them cash,” said County Board President Toni Preckwinkle in a video advertising the program.
“Decades of research shows that participants use the cash benefits wisely.”
What could possible go wrong?
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/chicagos-guaranteed-income-pilot-program-open-illegal-immigrants
3 thoughts on “Chicago’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program Open To Illegal Immigrants”
Who would have thought
Now let’s do the math: 3,250 residents (illegal or not) get $500.00 a month. In total, that is $1,625,000 that taxpayers will be handing out every month for 2 years, which adds up to $39 million dollars in total that taxpayers will “owe” to illegals and others who adore “something for nothing” thanks to Laurie (Lorie?) Lightfoot and his-her-whatever gender pronoun she-he-it prefers to go by crew of political thugs including the criminals in the White House…and speaking of thugs, I don’t even think that good ol’ Thugee Cult of India would have come up with such criminal crapola as this! And is Kali, godess of the Thugee Cult, rolling over in her “grave”? Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
$500 a month? Bahahahahahaha! ROLMFAO!
Wow……. If Chicago’s cost of living is anything like NYC or even Houston, then $500 a month will barely last a week. If it’s a family or couple, it still won’t help. Jokes on them.
If it’s a supplemental income, then that’s different but this makes the assumption that you don’t have a job nor need a job and only need this for your cost of living which is absolute Communist bullish*t.
“Decades of research shows that participants use the cash benefits wisely.”
Yea, the last time they tried that during the infamous Covid lockdowns, parents all bought PlayStations and X-boxes for their kids so they don’t have to pay for daycare, rather than using it to put food on the table. Very responsible.
In any case, basic income is a form of Communism, which by our law is treason!