“Chief Justice John Roberts Is Corrupt and Should Resign Immediately” – Attorney Lin Wood GOES SCORCHED EARTH on SCOTUS Chief Justice

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Attorney Lin Wood went SCORCHED EARTH on Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday.

Wood accused Roberts of links with Jeffrey Epstein and his pedophile island.

Lin Wood said this “may be the most important tweet of my life.”
That’s saying something!

John Roberts has been led along like a dog on a leash since Barack Obama was president. His rulings make no sense to anyone.
This may explain why–

There were reports earlier of the flight logs from Epstein’s Lolita Express.

Gateway Pundit

