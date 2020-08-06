Child Nearly Chokes To Death On Facemask Embedded Into McDonald’s Nuggets





A six-year-old girl nearly choked on a chicken nugget from McDonald’s which contained a blue surgical face mask her mother has claimed.

Maddie was eating a Happy Meal her mother Laura Arber, 32, bought from the Aldershot, Hampshire, branch of the fast food giant on Tuesday.

She managed to get the chicken nugget out of her daughter’s mouth and said: “It was a mask, it was absolutely baked into it”. McDonald’s said it is investigating. Ms Arber told the BBC: “I had to put my finger in her mouth to make her sick and it came up all speckled with blue.

