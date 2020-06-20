Child Porn Discovered on Department of Defense/Pentagon Computers

Collective Evolution – by Arjun Walia

Despite the fact that within the past couple of years alone millions of people around the world have become aware of the fact that the trafficking of both men, women, as well as children is a big problem. Just as we see with illegal arms sales, this type of activity seems to operate within the ‘black market’ and has sustained itself for years. The reason why it seems to continue to sustain itself year after year is simply the fact that many people in positions of power are involved. In fact, based on my research, many people who are involved in this type of activity around the world are actually the ones we go to in order to combat the problem.

Take Cardinal George Pell as a prime example. Not long ago Pell became the highest ranking Vatican official to ever be convicted of child sexual abuse. Unfortunately, his conviction was overturned and the tradition of powerful people getting off the hook continues. It’s disturbing to contemplate the idea that Cardinal George Pell is or would be involved in such things, after all, he himself established the Diocesan Commission Into Sexual Abuse in 1996. For decades, the Vatican has been facing multiple sexual abuse allegations, this includes Popes as well as many other high ranking Vatican officials throughout.

This type of activity seems to be quite widespread in places of power and unfortunately there are a number of examples, one place where this type of activity seems to be quite rampant is within the Department of Defense. Not long ago, I wrote about how Congress is now looking at a bipartisan bill to stop employees from sharing child porn on Department of Defense computers. Where are these kids coming from? Who is making these kids ‘perform,’ who is filming them, and where are these high-ranking people getting this from?

“The notion that the Department of Defense’s network and Pentagon-issued computers may be used to view, create, or circulate such horrifying images is a shameful disgrace, and one we must fight head on.” – Abigail Spanberger (D-Virginia), spoken in a statement on Tuesday as she and co-sponsor Mark Meadows (R-N. Carolina) introduced the End National Defense Network Abuse (END Network Abuse) Act in the House. (source)

As The Hill reports, “The Pentagon’s Defense Criminal Investigative Service subsequently identified hundreds of DOD-affiliated individuals as suspects involved in accessing child pornography, several of whom used government devices to use and share the images.”

It’s called the End National Defense Network Abuse (END Network Abuse) and it was introduced in the wake of an investigation called “Project Flicker” carried out by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. This investigation identified over 5,000 individuals, including many affiliated with DOD, who were subscribed to child porn websites.

So, what’s the update? The update is that it’s most likely this bill will go nowhere. It’s hardly received any attention from media outlets, and it only have a 3 percent chance of being enacted and moving forward

How can a bill that “directs the Department of Defense to establish (1) an initiative to improve the capacity of military criminal-investigative organizations to prevent child sexual exploitation, and (2) partnerships with various governmental and outside entities to improve practices and outcomes related to the prevention of child sexual exploitation” only have a 3 percent chance of going to where it needs to go?

The bill has been referred to the Subcommittee on Military Personnel, that’s the latest update. The question that pops into my head, what if members of the subcommittee on Military Personnel is involved in this?

When it comes to the Department of Defense, stories like this corroborate with a lot of other information out there. Take ex-Nebraska policewoman Kathryn Bolkovac, for example, who served as a UN peacekeeper and worked under DynCorp, a military contractor, where she learned about elite-level sex trafficking involving the UN, the State Department, and the Military. You can read more about her testimony here. This could be connected to the time when former U.S. representative Cynthia McKinney announced she was well aware of the corruption that was going on within DynCorp, addressing it in 2005. She grilled former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld on the government’s involvement and compliance with military contractor DynCorp’s child trafficking business of selling women and children. This further corroborates with the story of General James Grazioplene, who worked in the Pentagon and as the Vice President of DynCorp, who is currently facing charges for raping minors as well as incest. (source)

