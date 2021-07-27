Children in the Philippines Have Been Banned From Exiting Their Homes for 68 of the Last 70 Weeks

The COVID cult demands its pound of flesh. To appease the mind virus freaks children in the Philippines have been technically banned from exiting their doorway for 1 year and 4 months now. As soon as the ban was lifted earlier this month it was reintroduced again, courtesy of the “Delta” mind virus rebrand:

The Philippines sent millions of children back into lockdown on Friday (Jul 23) as hospitals prepared for a surge in coronavirus cases fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant ravaging neighbouring countries. … It comes two weeks after the government lifted a ban on minors going outside that had been in place since March 2020 but often flouted.

Imagine how much damage this would have caused children if anyone actually paid any attention to it. (The ban was observed for the first 2 months then everyone got over it.)

An insane assault on children parading as concern for their wellbeing. Truly sickening stuff.

Imagine being 9-years old and not being able to go outside for 16 months and counting. Now imagine that while you’re living in Filipino slum conditions; in a tin-roofed shack with 10 other family members.

