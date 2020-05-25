Posted: May 25, 2020 Categories: Videos Chile anti lockdown protesters set police officers on fire during riot coronachan on May 24th, 2020. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “Chile anti lockdown protesters set police officers on fire during riot”
You know, their countries are hell holes, they have horrific crime, but when the governments piss off whatever population of South America they rule over the locals aint afraid to just go out and burn every f!@king one of them to death even if nothing ever comes of it.
that’s what I want to see for gates, fauci, birx, and all of the cons running the show
it won’t take long for the code enforcers to decide being a useful idiot for the globalists doesn’t pay nearly enough