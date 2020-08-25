Chin lockdown: doors sealed, people locked in handcuffs; 14 families washed away while sleeping





August 24, 2020

Xinjiang’s capital, Urumqi city, has been locked down for 40 days, with even stricter measures than Wuhan. Doors sealed with iron nails or tape. People are locked in handcuffs. Citizens have been seen venting their frustrations by shouting into the night.

14 families were washed away in their sleep in one village alone; local media made no mention of any death toll or missing cases.

In China, kindergarten has been turned into a propaganda class. Young children are made to watch Xi Jinping’s political speeches.

The world is becoming even more dependent on China’s medical protective gear. In May, China supplied over 80% of the major types of PPE that medical staff wear. That’s a 24% rise from January.

And the US is looking to overtake China with 6G technologies. And news is circulating that the Trump administration’s WeChat ban isn’t as broad as previously thought.