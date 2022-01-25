Is democracy flaunted by the US blind to people’s lives? Is freedom touted by the US about the freedom of shooting?https://t.co/uWMNKLGG3B pic.twitter.com/zSTNoClXU5
— Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) January 25, 2022
China’s Foreign Ministry attacks Second Amendment rights in U.S. — “One gun shot after another has left countless bullet holes in the American dream.”
2 thoughts on “China criticizes USA for 2nd Amendment”
Hey Creepo, it’s Communism that is the “tumor.” It’s Communism that is the ANTI “Human rights” issue. You talk decency and compassion, but you are deadly and corrupt. You will be made to GO AWAY FOREVER.
a lot of talk about something you’ll never understand ..until a few short seconds before they kill you
yup it really is like that for idiots