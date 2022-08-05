China cuts ties with US on critical issues

China has decided to cut diplomatic ties with the US in a number of military and civilian areas, the Foreign Ministry announced on Friday. The devolvement of ties is Beijing’s way of retaliating for this week’s visit to Taiwan by Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

The ministry released a list of areas in which there will no longer be communication between Chinese and American officials. It includes military contacts on the level of theater commander and wider defense policy coordination talks. Also suspended are consultations on maritime security, cooperation on the repatriation of illegal migrants, legal assistance on criminal matters, fighting against transnational crime and drug trafficking, and talks on climate change, according to the statement.

Earlier on Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced personal sanctions on Pelosi and her immediate family members.

Pelosi visited Taiwan this week despite repeated objections from Beijing. The self-governed island is claimed as part of China, with the US formally acknowledging the One-China policy since the 1970s.

Washington maintained informal ties with Taipei even after switching diplomatic recognition to Beijing. Over the past several years, subsequent American administrations have increasingly treated Taiwan’s government as representing a sovereign nation. Beijing says Washington is deliberately undermining the status quo and encouraging separatism in Taiwan.

While the White House tried to distance itself from Pelosi, claiming it was her independent decision to visit Taiwan, officials in Beijing took it as part of a perceived policy to undermine its claim, and threatened consequences.

China’s People’s Liberation Army launched major exercises around the island, which Chinese media described as a rehearsal of a full blockade. Beijing also introduced trade restrictions on Taiwan.

