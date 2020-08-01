China is actively waging a 4th generational, guerrilla proxy war against the U.S.

American Partisan – by Gray Man

It’s said that the 20th century was the American century, or the century when America became the only superpower in the world, and defeated several other countries who were on their way, those being Germany and Japan in WWII, the Chinese in the Korean War and the Soviets in the Cold War. This century has turned the tide in the direction of China, and recently China has been conducting activities that appear to have the hallmarks of “winning a battle before fighting it”, as Sun Tzu would have likely put it.

It’s no surprise that China owns a huge share of the media and entertainment in the US. Chinese companies now control over 8,000 theaters in the US and have large parts of most of the major studios in Hollywood, allowing them to project propaganda in the form of entertainment. This is now evident on almost every major television show and movie. If it’s not pro-China propagana, it’s blatantly anti-American, anti-western and also anti-white and anti-Christian.

China has been working for decades to buy as much of the American supply chain and manufacturing capability as they can. Currently, Chinese companies produce over 95% of the antibiotics we use and at least 75% of the ingredients used in other medications. The supply chain for these items is always fragile (by design?) and it doesn’t take much for Chinese exporters to stop shipments of drugs and other medical supplies bound for the US. Chinese megacompanies have also acquired some large US based food producers, such as Smithfield, which is the leading producer of pork in the world. Smithfield has been owned by a company based out of Hong Kong since 2013.

I’ve said many times that China’s innovation abilities are based almost entirely on their ability to cheat and steal from western countries. They’ve gotten better at it over the decades, and it’s well known that China widely funds American university research. The researchers are always careful on the disclosure of their ties to Chinese funding. Obviously, we are all aware of how China dominates the market of production of telecommunications technology due to their immense mining of rare earth minerals. This is why China buys infrastructure in places no one wants to be. Afghanistan is one example, where China has built hundreds of cell phone towers (Roshan). Why would anyone want to spend money on cell phone towers in Afghanistan? Using those towers, China is able to collect data and lay the groundwork for future ventures there. China is also involved in the proliferation of 5G towers in the US.

According to the Paulson Institute, which states it is geared toward creating a productive US-China relationship (productive for whom?) China currently owns controlling shares of over 2,400 US companies, including AMC, General Electric Appliances, IBM, Motorola, Riot Games (they’ve got your kids), Teledyne, Triple H (coal mining), etc.

As previously posted on American Partisan, it’s been discovered that automatic rifle parts have been shipped across the US destined for Melbourne, Florida. The parts seem to have originated in Shenzen, China and passed through Detroit and were intercepted by CBP Louisville. What the purpose is is anyone’s guess, but the nature of it wreaks of proxy/guerrilla warfare. So if CBP was able to intercept one container of over 10,000 parts, how many other containers made it to their destination and were distributed? It’s also been found that seeds from China have been shipped to people in the US.

It is my belief that China’s plan to become a global superpower starts with establishing regional hegemony, which I think has already happened. There is no military power in the region that has the ability or the willingness to counter anything China has done in the South China sea. Their is no economic power in the region that has the ability or willingness to counter anything China has done on the economic stage. The US Navy is losing the ability to project power abroad in the region due to the capability of Chinese anti-ship missiles, and due to the insane focus of the US military on ensuring above all else that women and gays are promoted to leadership and embedded into our warfighting units in order to combat global climate change.

American leadership of the international community has been eroded by Chinese influence via their ability to leverage economic power into political power. They’ve also used their theft of intellectual property to mimic an innovation advantage. Third, I believe the Chinese government advancing their position by attacking who is at the top. China is waging active fourth generational warfare against the US by supporting the BLM movement, AntiFa and BAMN. They’re funding and probably equipping (remember those weapons parts) insurgent groups inside America as part of an obvious proxy war. If the US does not take decisive action to fight back, then the battle is already over.

