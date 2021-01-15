China Preparing for Ground War? And The Invasion of The US West Coast

January 15th, 2021.
While American hardened Fighting Forces are Unlawfully scattered to every End of the Planet.The Question that should be asked is: Will the Communist Jew takeover of the US Government allow this to happen.
That sure looks more like a co-operational report rather than a “how-to-keep-the-bad-guys-at-bay” instruction!
Talk about treason!
Let’s make the most populated Communist country, with a history of uber-nastiness, our new best friends, because …diversity!!
I’m going to need more bullets.
My Fellow Trenchers:
1 – China will NOT be invading by beach assault.
2 – They have already been invading and taking control (like Israel) by flying in First-Class and taking a limo to their operational HQ’s.
3 – China didn’t build China, WE did! China needs our markets to help keep their industrial development going, and we now need their slave-labor markets to keep their factory outlets (Walmart, Costco’s, Sams, etc) filled with cheap merchandise as Americans wholly give up their ability to be self-sufficient.
4 – China/Israel have ALREADY taken over all the prime mechanisms of control such as Financial (Fed Reserve), Wall Street, Courts, Political Parties, MSM (Mass Sedition Media), etc., Why would they need to storm a beach to control it?
The real battle is here, in our Hall Of Traitors (Washington DC), Wall Street, MSM, etc.
The real combat zone is every state capital, every major media outlet, the internet, the courts, and every other mechanism of control they are using against us.
Winning any war REQUIRES, you know who the real enemies are, and where they habitat.
JD – US Marine Fighting Global Communism
Agree JD
they arnt going to storm the coasts
thats so 1940’s
they are already here, and have been .. taking us over from the inside
the beaches of war are your front lawn
Let’s not be too obtuse on this concept.
I think the belief is, that we as an American public are so apathetic that they could roll over us (militarily).
I rule nothing out at this point, I do believe that when this shit does crack off, the PTB will call for the UN police to quell the American terrorist!
And those blue helmets will come in all flavors, sino-russian et al.
Additionally I believe they will absolutely allow for the taking of the Hawaiian Island Chain, as it is the most strategic point on this half of the globe.
All I can say is, we here in the islands will be like the Philippines Of WW2 if this takes place, and I see No reason it will not
They have to take the US in one swoop or they are all done. The economies will be collapsed anyway, 100million dead Chinese from starvation is actually a plus for them.
Just my thoughts on this, of course the uprising must start first no matter what.
Aloha…!