China strategically developed contingency plans years ago to withstand economic sanctions, WWIII

One country that has not been caught with its pants down amid the current inflationary and food shortage crisis is China, which in the first half of the current crop year alone has accumulated about 69 percent of the world’s corn reserves, 60 percent of rice reserves, and 51 percent of wheat reserves.

China has been preparing for years, it turns out, for a collapse of the global economy. While the United States was selling out its industries to the highest bidder and shutting off domestic energy production in favor of “green” alternatives, China has been stockpiling just about everything.

When the full brunt of the storm finally hits, China is positioned to do well for itself. A government official there estimates that the country’s wheat stocks are now high enough to meet demand for a full 18 months before China would need to look elsewhere for more supply.

This was a smart move, seeing as how wheat and other crops are no longer flowing from fertile Eastern Europe to countries like Egypt that rely on these imports for subsistence.

Even though China’s current winter wheat crop could be the “worst in history,” according to the country’s agriculture minister, China will likely do just fine because it has been preparing for years to withstand this type of economic turmoil.

“This is all bad news for consumers in the rest of the world,” says Michael Carr, the editor of True Options Masters, One Trade, Peak Velocity Trader and Precision Profits.

“Wheat prices have surged to 14-year highs after rising more than 50% in the past month. Wheat was already trending higher when the war started, and the current situation dampens supply even more … China could determine how high prices go.”

Will Russia and China emerge from all this as a new allied world superpower?

Whatever China decides to do next will directly impact global grain prices, warned The New York Times in a recent piece.

China does still import large amounts of corn, barley, and sorghum for animal feed, and should it decide to buy those things from Russia instead of other countries, the shockwave that ensues will ripple around the world.

“In such a situation, the impact of sanctions on global grain markets would be relatively small,” the Times reported, citing analysts familiar with the situation.

“China began approving imports of Russian wheat that had long been blocked because of Beijing’s concerns over fungus and other contaminants.”

It is almost as if China and Russia could together sustain themselves regardless of what the United States and NATO try to do to sanction them amid the Ukraine crisis.

Russia seems to know this, hence its recent move to disconnect from the global internet. If China follows suit and joins Russia in defending itself against the NATO assault, then a new superpower could emerge.

“This is bad news for the rest of the world because an alliance between China and Russia could have significant impacts on global security issues,” Carr says.

At Natural News, someone wrote that the conflict in Ukraine would not have even lasted a week if the U.S., its “vassal NATO states and the presstitutes in the media would stop their psychotic, hegemonic meddling.”

“Keep flailing and prolonging the inevitable and go hungry in the process … brilliant,” this person added.

Another pointed out that it is never a good idea for any nation to rely on foreign-owned farms to supply the majority of its food.

“Never depend on foreign countries to supply our medicines, rare minerals, food, computers, tech support, etc. Anything vital to keeping our Republic safe, Americans healthy, etc. cannot be contracted out to foreign countries.”

