China’s Covert Genetic Bioweapons To Target Races Based On Specific DNA

Great Game India

According to a shocking new report China created a cookbook of covert Genetic Bioweapons engineered to target races based on specific DNA before COVID-19 officially began.

David Asher, a top investigator who led the US State Department’s investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, an investigation that the Biden administration shut down, said that what China wrote in its declaration to the United Nations “essentially laid out a road map of developments in biotechnology pertinent to the biological weapons convention that the Chinese indicated as particularly salient.”

“It wasn’t clear from their declaration whether this was for potential offensive use of synthetic biology and other techniques … but it certainly appears to lay out what they felt were going to be the drivers of a more potent offense in the future decade related to biotechnology,” reported The Australian quoting Asher..

“This is probably the most disturbing thing to note that there could be a type of population-targeting or ethnic targeting using biology, according to the Chinese.

That doesn’t mean they did it in the case of Covid-19 or anything else but it definitely implied that they were fully aware that this is feasible and possible.”

