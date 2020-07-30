China’s Scientists Publicly Say We Are Headed Into Global Cooling





Aug 15, 2019

Chinese scientists now confirm that our world is entering a “Global Cooling” phase, which explains why the economy, and tension in the air seem to be ramping up. China and USA are the two largest corn producers on the planet and are both struggling with record low planting this year. The Grand Solar Minimum is now being drip fed to the public. Who is paying attention to China’s string of pearls?

