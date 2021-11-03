Chinese Govt Tells Citizens to Stockpile Food Before Winter As U.S. Govt Mocks Americans Concerned About Shortages

China’s government is telling citizens to stockpile food ahead of a possible supply crunch come winter while the US government is mocking Americans for being concerned about shortages and surging inflation.

From Bloomberg, “China Tells Families to Hoard Food for Winter Amid Supply Fears”:

A statement from China’s government urging local authorities to ensure there was adequate food supply during the winter and encouraging people to stock up on some essentials prompted concerned talk online, with people linking it with the widening coronavirus outbreak, a forecast cold snap, or even rising tensions with Taiwan. The Ministry of Commerce urged local authorities to stabilize prices and ensure supplies of daily necessities including vegetables this winter and next spring, according to a statement Monday evening. Chinese households were also encouraged to stock up on a certain amount of daily necessities in preparation for the winter months or emergencies. The notice was similar to one released in September before the week of holidays at the start of October, which told local governments to ensure food supplies and stable prices during the break.

Here in America, the Biden regime is mocking Americans concerned about shortages:

When NYT reporter Michael Shear asks about the ongoing supply chain crisis, Psaki jokes about “the tragedy of the treadmill that’s delayed” pic.twitter.com/Rw8iugBais — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 19, 2021

They’re also doing everything in their power with vax mandates to destroy our supply chain.

REPORTER: "Rents are up – the cost of everyday items are up. Inflation in the U.S. is at a 13 year high. So, when specifically should Americans expect those prices to come down?" BIDEN: "The significant reason why prices are up, is because of COVID affecting the supply chains." pic.twitter.com/q5uwrf8ySW — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 2, 2021

Biden’s recent executive order, which was supposedly about “supply chain resilience,” actually says it’s about tapping into (aka draining) our National Defense Stockpile in order to push prices down in the short-term.

I don’t know whether we’re going to face serious food shortages or not but I do know the Biden regime wouldn’t tell us one word if they thought it would hurt them in any way politically.

