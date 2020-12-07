Chinese recently purchased over 180K acres of Texas ranch land

Chinese recently purchased over 180K acres of Texas ranch land

  1. Left/right. Biden/Trump. It’s all RED. UnRED the world. Bill of Rights.

    Someone said the vax is in the hand-sanitizer. Just kidding. It’s in the water. Ha! Just kidding. Wherever it’s lurking, it’s RED. So is blood.

  3. Just a reminder….this ranch is just north of Del Rio near an “airstrip” I guess they use for training or whatever (secret drug running flights??)…and as I’ve said in the past here, there are a few Chinese military bases near the border within Mexico, and have been there since at least the 90s according to some “patriot-militia group leaders” from that period. And what better way to influence US policy in various ways than for China to “buy” a huge ranch in the border region of Texas? Glad it’s not in far west Texas, but still….not good, folks.

