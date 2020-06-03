Chinese Troop Buildup, Large #’s Missing homeless, Hidden Genocide: Canadian Reality w/ Kevin Annett

May 31, 2020
Kevin Annett rejoins the show to discuss what is developing in Canada. Most of us are completely focused on the riots and other local news that we are not paying attention to the very real threats developing all around the United States and world. This discussion is an eye opening look into how a western neighboring ally is actually operating when the veil is removed. It also shows how we must be even more alert to the dangers and reality that is plan for the United States if we do not change our course.