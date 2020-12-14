Chinese Virus, Chinese Vaccine?: CCP Leak Confirms Pfizer, AstraZeneca Employed 123 Communist Party Members

National File – by Tom Pappert

A leaked list of 1.95 million Chinese Communist Party members, containing apparently thousands of names of individuals living in the West and employed in government or top corporations, includes 123 names of individuals who work for pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and AstraZeneca. Both companies are currently engaged in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination effort.

As National File previously reported, a list of nearly 2 million CCP members was leaked to international media outlets in the United Kingdom, Australia, Belgium, and Sweden earlier this year. The list contains names of individuals currently living and working in the West, including in the British government, and in top military, financial, and medical companies across the West.

The Daily Mail now confirms that a “detailed analysis,” now “reveals that pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and AstraZeneca – both involved in the development of coronavirus vaccines – employed a total 123 party loyalists.”

The Mail noted:

The threat is not just to their corporate image, by the way, or to our moral standing as a nation – it is a threat to our security. Companies such as Boeing, Airbus, Thales, and Rolls-Royce each play an essential role in manufacturing equipment used by our Armed Forces. They make some of our most advanced weaponry and are trusted to guard top-secret designs for our most sensitive assets and facilities. Yet collectively they employ hundreds of Chinese Communists who have pledged to serve the Party above all else. Other vital firms such as Pfizer, AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline employ hundreds of Communist Party members, giving them access to networks, designs and supply chains.

Joe Biden, who has been accused of having lucrative financial relationships with China, facilitated by his son Hunter Biden, recently hailed the FDA’s decision to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine as a “bright light in a needlessly dark time.”

Biden also met with leaders from the key vaccine manufacturers, including representatives from AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

Recently, National File reported that Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe accused China of using both bribery and blackmail to intimidate U.S. lawmakers into enacting policy that is beneficial to China.

Additionally, a newly unearthed memo now implicates Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) in Biden’s connections to China. The memo lists Harris as one of the “key contacts” for the Biden family business’s “Phase One Domestic Contacts/Project.”

