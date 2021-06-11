Chip Roy seeks to ban China from purchasing US land

Spectator World – by Amber Athey

Texas congressman Chip Roy is introducing legislation Friday to ban members of the Chinese Communist party from purchasing American land, The Spectator has learned.

The bill, ‘called the ‘Securing America’s Land from Foreign Interference Act’’, aims to curb foreign influence gained through major land purchases throughout the United States, which Roy identifies as a major national security threat. A Chinese-based energy company recently purchased a 130,000-acre wind farm in Texas right next to a US Air Force base. Smithfield, one of the nation’s largest meat producers, is owned by a Chinese firm and yet controls nearly 150,000 acres of US land.

‘In their quest for global domination, China has been buying up land and strategic infrastructure all over the world and in the United States,’ Roy said in a statement. ‘Direct Chinese investment in the US economy is a major threat to the American way of life and requires that we take serious action to thwart the Chinese Communist party (CCP) from ever seizing control of strategically valuable domestic assets in the US.’

The bill demands the President take any action necessary to prohibit CCP members from buying land in the United States.

