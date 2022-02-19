Chris Sky: Convincing, On-Target & Riveting Spokesman on How to Stop the Tyrants in Canada





K-A

February 18th, 2022.

Feb 12, 2022

Chis Sky is EXACTLY the sort of man that Canada needs MOST at this time to inspire Canadian citizens (and the world) to get off their knees and STOP COMPLYING with naked tyranny, oppression and Treason from Elite Stand-ins masquerading as “leaders” in service to the New World Order Oligarchs who are Hell bent on the Genocide of 95% of the world’s population and to TOTALLY enslave and micro-manage the lives of those who manage to survive the culling. NONE of these dire projections need unfold if enough people WAKE up, unite as One Voice, and REFUSE to comply with EVERY rule and “mandate” demanded of you — Starting with the mask ‘mandate.’ .

*** .

From Chris Sky:

They have done everything they can to try and suppress me in this battle to restore our rights and freedoms, both in Canada and around the world. I’ve been charged and arrested multiple times in the last year.

My home was raided by dozens of police in the middle of the night without a warrant. My verified Instagram with nearly 250k followers was removed.

My personal website www.realchrissky.com was attacked and taken down.

My phone was mysteriously “disabled” before going live at the largest freedom rally in Calgary. And most recently, they tried to stop our freedom convoy that went from Vancouver across to the East Coast by slapping me with a bogus warrant so that they could arrest me on the day it was to start.

All of these attacks on me have been maneuvers of desperation, and this shows me that the momentum is shifting in a big way.

I’m not going to give up. We’re not going to give up.

There were HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS of Canadians marching through the streets on Montreal with me in solidarity, to JUST SAY NO.

We need to keep pushing. Harder. Now is the time for us to make it absolutely clear that we do not accept what they are trying to implement.

Let’s win this fight.

-Chris Sky-