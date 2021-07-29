Posted: July 29, 2021 Categories: Videos “Chris Sky, one year ago – predicting exactly what was going to happen, which is happening now” Real America’s Voice News Jun 30, 2021 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
One thought on ““Chris Sky, one year ago – predicting exactly what was going to happen, which is happening now””
This is happening in countries all over the world. It stops when the people realize just how badly they’ve been duped. The only thing that could have made his monologue better would have been to include the fact that Covid19 does not exist and the ‘vaccines’ are a bio-weapon designed to obliterate the masses within twenty-four months or less.