Chris Wray Lied: Secret Service Admits They Knew 13 ‘Counter-Protest’ Groups Were Organizing to Attend Washington DC Jan. 6 Protests

In March 2021 FBI Chief Chris Wray went in front of the US Senate and lied. Wray claimed there was no evidence Antifa members played a role during the January 6th US Capitol protests.

Chris Wray was not being honest.

Chris Wray also said there was no evidence of Antifa members dressed as Trump supporters at the January 6th protests.

This was another lie.

Antifa organizer John Sullivan posted images on Twitter dressed as a Trump supporter before the Jan. 6 protests.

The disparity between how federal prosecutors apply the law to Trump supporters and those associated with Antifa is anything but equal.

It appears government prosecutors have a propensity to drop the charges of those associated with leftist groups like Antifa and overcharge those on the right who support President Trump.

Here is an example:

One Antifa member was caught with a gun and arrested on January 6th on weapons charges. But Leslie Grimes was later released despite lying to officers about the gun in their vehicle.

Leslie Grimes and two fellow antifa members drove to Washington from Michigan to counter-demonstrate during the Trump rally. According to one of Grimes’ friends, the group walked around for a while but returned to the car after Grimes was roughed by some Trump supporters. As the trio were getting into the car, they were surrounded by officers who said someone had reported that they were seen “putting weapons in the trunk,” according to a video of the encounter posted on Facebook. One of the three denied that there were any weapons in the car, but officers found a handgun in the trunk. Grimes was taken into custody on a charge of possessing an unlicensed gun after she told the officers the firearm belonged to her. She spent the night in jail, but authorities declined to move forward with charges, according to her attorney. The friend said he does not understand how police knew there was a gun in the car. “It was in the trunk the whole time,” the friend said. “How would they know? It doesn’t make any sense.

Similarly, two Trump supporters were caught with a gun in their car. But they were not released. The two were arrested after telling officers they had a gun in their car.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported Antifa organizer John Sullivan organized an Antifa rally across from the US Capitol on January 6th an hour before the violence started.

He even promoted the rally on Twitter.

There were several reports of Antifa or fed operatives operating outside the US Capitol on January 6.

And now, almost a year later government officials are finally admitting that they had knowledge of 13 leftist “counter-protest” groups were planning on attending the Jan. 6 protests.

According to the “Protective Intelligence Brief, March for Trump, January 4, 2021”, exclusively obtained by Newsweek, the Secret Service pointed to a video by “Stop the Steal” inventor Ali Alexander urging individuals to bringing tents, food, sleeping bags and water. “No organization efforts for events on January 6, 2021, have been identified on the dark web at this time,” the Secret Service intelligence component wrote. The report listed at least 57 different groups are coming to Washington, including counter-demonstrators from 13 groups. The Secret Service concluded that there was “no indication of civil disobedience.” In the afternoon, a multi-agency teleconference was also hosted by the D.C. Police, and included the FBI, the Secret Service, the Park Police, Supreme Court Police, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, and DC Fire & Emergency Medical Services. They discussed the first of three Daily Intelligence Reports from the Capitol Police. The report said that the probability of acts of civil disobedience was on a continuum from “Remote” to “Improbable.” “It [is] possible the Million Magi [sic] March folks could organize a demonstration on USCP grounds,” the report said. “We continue to monitor and investigate social media statements forecasting non-specific acts of violence in the District associated with events scheduled for 6 January 2021,” the U.S. Park Police said in another intelligence report. It said that there was “the probability of sporadic violent actions … if opposing groups are allowed to come into physical contact with each other.” But the report also said the Park Police had “no indication of any acts of violence being pre-planned by any specific individual(s) or groups.”

It is clear now that Chris Wray cannot be trusted. He openly pushes falsehoods under oath.

