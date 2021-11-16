Chuck Schumer Calls on Biden to Release Oil Reserves – And Then Kill Off US Oil Companies

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called on President Biden to make use of emergency petroleum reserves in an effort to lower gas prices ahead of the holiday season.

Analysts have said that making use of the reserves would provide only a short-term solution and wouldn’t increase the country’s production capabilities.

Schumer then added that once the oil reserves were released it was time to end oil production in the US — to hell with them.

For some reason, the fake news mainstream media is omitting this from their reports?

Chuck Schumer: We need immediate relief at the gas pump and the place to look is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve… I’m urging the administration to tap that reserve, get the prices down, and then we have to embark on a full-time campaign to get us away from carbon fuels altogether.

In other words — Kill off the gas and oil companies and eliminate their hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Democrat insanity is killing America.

