CIA Social Isolation Torture Techniques Next Stage: Involuntary Quarantines in FEMA “Non-Congregate Shelters”

Health Impact News – Brian Shilhavy

In a previous article, we published the research of Civil Rights Attorney Leigh Dundas on the origins of “social isolation” techniques which she found to be traced back to torture techniques used for decades by the the CIA.

Here are the highlights of what she revealed:

Here are some lesser known facts about social distancing and isolation: • It was developed 70 years ago by the CIA to break down enemies of state. • It is the equivalent of smoking 15 cigarettes a day AND being an alcoholic. • It doubles the risk of death, and destroys the part of the brain responsible for learning.

To read her entire investigation along with references backing this up, see :

Scroll down to the section titled: Social Isolation is a Human Rights Violation on par with Torture and Other War Crimes

Next Phase: Involuntary Quarantines in Social Isolation Prison Cells “Rooms” or “Shelters”

The next phase of social isolation in the name of COVID measures will be involuntary quarantines in places that have social isolation rooms, which are basically the same as solitary confinement punishments used for criminals in prison or military camps.

This is not currently happening as we end the first phase of the COVID Plandemic in the United States. But sources around the world make it clear that these plans for involuntary quarantines are in place for Phase 2 when it is announced later this year that the “second wave” of COVID has arrived.

Last week, New Zealand Health Director-General Dr. Ashley Bloomfield announced publicly that all new “cases” (meaning the person received a positive COVID test result) of COVID are “to be managed in a quarantine facility,” and this includes “others in the household.”

Interestingly, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern just announced that the scheduled elections for next month have now been postponed due to increased cases of COVID, which simply means they are now testing more people with the inaccurate COVID tests to come up with more positive cases to justify more government intrusions into the lives of their citizens.

In Canada, Dr. Theresa Tam, the Director General of the Canadian Centre for Emergency Preparedness and Response, is warning citizens, much like CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield is here in the U.S. (see: The CDC is Planning for Massive Deaths this Fall), that things are going to be much worse this fall. (How could they possibly see into the future??)

For many years now, Dr. Tam in Canada has publicly stated that in pandemics the Canadian government has the right to arrest people who are non-compliant and quarantine them involuntarily.

In a Liberty Talk Canada video of August 8, 2020 (which has since been removed by YouTube), Odessa Orlewicz reports that isolation chambers for “suspected” Covid19 infected patients are being built and operated in Canada in preparation for a new general lockdown she believes will happen in the Autumn of this year, 2020.

She strongly advises that this will involve the forcible extraction of people from their homes into detention and containment centers and the separation of children from their families under the pretext of the need for “quarantine” in a new “outbreak.”

She also reported that a whistleblower at SNC Lavalin, a major Montreal-based construction company, contacted Susan Stanfield Spooner, the leader of the Coronavirus Lockdown Protest, Vancouver, BC (April 17, 2020).

According to Odessa, Susan Stanfield and the whistleblower had a long talk, and Susan wanted Odessa to announce that the whistleblower has reported that the SNC Lavalin company is building an isolation center with hundreds and hundreds of tiny isolation rooms for Canadians.

The company allegedly contracted with the Canadian Government to build these social isolation rooms is Onyx, Inc.

Just in case this page on the Onyx website disappears, here is a screen shot.

In the United States, the department responsible for coordinating the quarantining of people during pandemics is FEMA (The Federal Emergency Management Agency).

They refer to it as “Non-Congregate Sheltering.” Here is the FEMA page:

So far, all “Non-Congregate Sheltering” for COVID cases has been primarily in hotels dedicated for this purpose. In California, for example, even many of the homeless are currently being sheltered in hotels, thanks to massive government funding being released in the name of COVID.

If there are federal government contracts that have been awarded to businesses constructing these social isolation rooms, they have done a pretty good job of concealing it so far, as I have not been able to find them.

If anyone working with one of these companies would like to contact us with details on this operation, we will keep your identity anonymous. If you contact us securely using an untraceable connection (which we highly advise!), please try to supply photos to back up your claims, and any copies of documentation regarding these contracts would also be helpful.

Last week a video surfaced on YouTube showing what looks to be “human cages” with toilets in Caruthers, California.

Social Isolation is a Violation of Civil Rights and Satanic Opposition to the Teachings of Jesus Christ and the Bible

Forcing social isolation upon American citizens is a direct violation of the First Amendment of the Bill of Rights:

Amendment I Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

There is a master mind at the top of the leadership pyramid of the Global leaders controlling the plans for the New World Order that are very quickly being rolled out before our eyes today, and I have previously identified this person as Satan himself.

He and his servants want us masked and isolated to roll out their agenda by using fear as the means to control people, but I have unmasked him in this previous article:

Jesus Christ has empowered his believers to stand against him and to even defeat his purposes through agreement in prayer, and you can be sure that Satan is aware of this, and hence, the emphasis on social isolation.

Truly I say to you, whatever you bind on earth shall have been bound in heaven; and whatever you loose on earth shall have been loosed in heaven. Again I say to you, that if two of you agree on earth about anything that they may ask, it shall be done for them by My Father who is in heaven. For where two or three have gathered together in My name, I am there in their midst. (Words of Jesus recorded in Matthew 18:18-20)

The Corporate Media is Controlled by the CIA and is the Tool of Satan

The American Civil War II has already started, and the vast majority of the population still does not understand this. And while the first Civil War was between the southern states and the northern states, this Civil War is rapidly becoming a division between urban centers and rural areas as people flee the cities in masses.

If you have not yet watched the film ShadowGate just released this weekend, I highly encourage you to watch it. It has predictably been banned on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, but is available on our Bitchute channel as well as in multiple other places.

After watching this brilliant documentary produced by Millie Weaver, you will understand how the CIA and Shadow Government now completely control the American Corporate Media as pure propaganda.

Not only are they lying about facts regarding COVID and the urban riots, they are not reporting just how bad the situation has become in the United States.

The rich and famous Hollywood crowd in LA is leaving in masses, and what was once the richest urban area in the world, Manhattan, New York, is mostly all boarded up and resembles something more like a city you would see in a war-torn country, like Beirut in Lebanon.

Don't know who recorded it but I downloaded this yesterday He's single handedly wrecked Manhattan Ghost town "Beirut DeBlasio" without the explosion pic.twitter.com/5I48ZGcWTZ — tadgermania (@tadgermania) August 7, 2020

Please don’t take the bait and get caught up in the Fake News political wars the CIA-controlled media wants you to believe.

This is not about Trump vs. Biden, Republicans vs. Democrats. I am quite confident that whoever is going to win the November Presidential elections has already been determined.

This is a controlled coup against the American people and our way of life. They have been implementing their plan for a New World Order for decades now, and with a compliant worldwide public simultaneously being controlled by the fear of an “unseen enemy” called a “virus,” something the Globalists have dreamed about and tried to accomplish for years now, under the control of Satan they are now making their move at a break-neck speed to reduce the world’s population and usher in their New World Order.

This is NOT being caused by a virus that has never been isolated in a laboratory, and which is no more dangerous than a normal flu bug we see every year, but is being caused by fear.

Incredibly, the solution is ridiculously simple. Stop being afraid! Resist and fight back! Tyrants can only rule by the consent of the ruled.

So stop consenting. Don’t isolate. Take off your masks and congregate, and start building your congregations so you can start taking back your neighborhoods and communities.

Let us not give up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but let us encourage one another—and all the more as you see the Day approaching. (Hebrews 10:25)

Health Impact News