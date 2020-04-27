CIA told Israel/NATO abt China virus in Nov. Millions afraid of NHS, may never see loved ones again?


PublicEnquiry
Apr 25, 2020
CIA alerted Israel and NATO to China disease outbreak in November – Non-virus death rates on the rise, Life-saving treatments cancelled, millions no longer trust #NHS, knowing that once admitted, they may never be allowed to see loved ones again? – Sweden Says Controversial No-Lockdown Virus Strategy Is Proving Effective – Microsoft Releases (and Deletes) an Ad With Elite Occultist And Cannibalism Freak Marina Abramovic – Friday 30th of Lockdown: BCfm Politics Show presented by Tony Gosling

Start the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*