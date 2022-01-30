Jan 29, 2022 • Cities and towns coast to coast are joining in on this historic day! Several vehicle + trucker convoys along with massive rallies across the nation. This IS the new Canada Day. We are ALL fringe and proudly unacceptable.
2 thoughts on “Cities across Canada join the movement”
Hahaha! I love it.
I only pray the Nova Scotians don’t start backing down to government threats.
The irony of it all is that the fight against this Communist rhetoric is happening during Chinese New Year.