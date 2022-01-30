Cities across Canada join the movement


JustinCredibleTV

Jan 29, 2022Cities and towns coast to coast are joining in on this historic day! Several vehicle + trucker convoys along with massive rallies across the nation. This IS the new Canada Day. We are ALL fringe and proudly unacceptable.

