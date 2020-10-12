Oct 6, 2020
Richard Gallardo performs a Citizens Arrest on the Shasta County Board of Supervisors for violations of the Brown Act. Restricting the public access to the meetings and holding public meetings behind closed doors.
This is what it takes.
My guess, there will be no formal arrests or charges all will be dismissed at some point, all administratively via their Legal Councils one way or another. That said, this is all in their corporate system, they are all guilty of Treason against the people, I could give a fk about any of their own ACTs they are violating.
If these were actual (non-corporate) Sheriffs, they would physically arrest the council themselves for their treason… instead he gets escorted out by the Sheriffs and then they are placating him with a BS Filing, stating his papers will suffice and there’s no need to go arrest them.
Theater, at least you can say, they were a tad bit nervous. Now if he had the Sheriffs dept already on his side, they could have surrounded the whole mediocre council, then they’d be pissing in their skirts….
Ain’t gonna happen we don’t have no “Constitutional Sheriffs”, oh I know there is a group calling themselves that, so, how many criminal politicians have they arrested…? exactly…!
I’d like to see this with 20 American Nationals all at one time making the arrests, maybe then something, or 50 or so. I would love to be a part of that..
Fk these traitors..
More proof who’s got who’s back
How do you arrest a felon with another felon ?
There’s probably a good referral as to how this was done back in the early 1800’s , right ?