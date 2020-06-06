Clash between police & protestors in Atlanta

This is EPIC. Check out the skinny lady in the red dress.. LMAO!! 😂 Without any provocation whatsoever, a cop in Atlanta violently shoves and knocks down a black lady onto the ground using his bicycle and bystanders erupt in anger. But the one who takes the cake is a pretty black-haired petite white woman in a red dress and black boots… her outrage is visible and she immediately and instinctively jumps in, grabs the cop’s bike and angrily flings both the bike and the cop to the ground. The cop is seen falling to the ground when the video ends.

