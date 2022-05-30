Climate protester attacks Mona Lisa

A climate protester, who visited the Louvre, disguised as an old lady jumped out of a wheelchair before trying to smash the glass protecting the world's most famous painting (Mona Lisa) and then smeared cream across its surface. pic.twitter.com/MI6QqejHnn
— TalkTV (@TalkTV) May 30, 2022
wow, I never realized there were Mona haters out there
And a fking LOON
Ha!! I thought of the same thing. I bet she liked cake.
Still, I hate to see this art at risk. Artists of the last 500 or so years have not been able to match the genius of The High Renaissance, a period of time that only lasted about 32 years. Something magical happened back then. I know we have more pressing issues, but what was/is exceptional about us helps me remember some of the things we’re fighting for. I won’t surrender what I love.
