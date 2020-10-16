Clinton Foundation charged w/ evading up to $2.5 billion in taxes. IRS COLLUSION. Case to proceed by United States Tax Court!

Investment Watch

And the hits just keep on coming!

Remember the Tea Party and the IRS?

What about all those appointed judges?

(This happened when they brought up Trump’s taxes again)

HUGE: Major whistleblower case against IRS Commissioner concerning Clinton Foundation corruption allowed to proceed by United States Tax Court! https://t.co/c2ZLGOtAp2 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 14, 2020

Clinton Foundation Whistleblower Complaint Can Proceed, Federal Judge Rules

Fitton rolls Barr under the bus again!

Will AG Barr now investigate Biden? https://t.co/RFyZg8NaPG — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) October 15, 2020

Investment Watch