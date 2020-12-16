CNN: It’s ILLEGAL to watch video of poll workers committing election fraud

(CNN) Brave anchor Chris Cuomo has made it very clear that it is illegal to watch video of poll workers in Georgia committing election fraud.

“Many people don’t know this, but it is a felony to watch video of poll workers doing their jobs. It is our job as the official media to watch the video for you and determine what is going on in the video,” Cuomo said to all 312 of his viewers.

We at Genesius Times will obey all dictates that come from Chris Cuomo and so implore our readers to not watch the video below:

CNN and Facebook fact-checkers have assured us that there is nothing illegal going on in the video.

“When you see a poll worker tell everyone to go home and that they were going to stop counting and then for four people to remain and pull out ballots that had been kept aside and run them through the scanners multiple times because no one is looking only to resume normal processing when the observers return, that’s actually NOT really what you’re seeing. This is all normal and there is no fraud here,” Facebook Fact Checker Joey Goebbels said in an exclusive interview with Genesius Times.

We at GT take the law serious and that’s why we want to make sure that no one is caught trying to watch video that Chris Cuomo doesn’t want you to see, so please do not watch the video and by all means, don’t even think of watching the video of the entire hearing on election integrity in Georgia:

