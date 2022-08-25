CNN Medical Analyst Who Fiercely Advocated Masking Now Admits It ‘Harmed’ Her Own Son’s Development

Summit News – by Steve Watson

CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen, who for two years was one of the strongest advocates for masks and masks in schools, now admits that forcing her child to wear one harmed his development.

As we previously noted, Wen started to admit some months ago that masks don’t work in stopping the spread of COVID, further declaring that “the decision to wear a mask should shift from a government mandate to an individual choice.”

"The science has changed." @DrLeanaWen explains why she supports lifting some pandemic restrictions and thinks the decision to wear a mask should shift from a government mandate to an individual choice. pic.twitter.com/vaiybBBF2b — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) February 8, 2022

As recently as two months prior to that, Wen was advocating for the Biden administration to “further restrict the activities of the unvaccinated.”

Wen also previously entrenched a segregated society when she blamed people who hadn’t taken the jab for a COVID-19 “surge” while asserting “we can’t trust the unvaccinated.”

Wen also called for making it “hard for people to remain unvaccinated” by restricting their social freedoms.

She asserted that, “It needs to be hard for people to remain unvaccinated,” claiming that it wasn’t currently difficult (despite the group being demonized and discriminated against on a daily basis).

Wen also previously stated that children returning to school need to be forced to wear industrial grade face masks and should be subjected to weekly COVID tests until they are fully vaccinated.

Now, however, Wen says that masking kids has too many downsides.

In an op-ed for The Washington Post, Wen states “It became clear that the goal I’d hoped for — containment of covid-19 — was not reachable. This coronavirus is here to stay.”

“With this new, indefinite time frame, the benefit-risk calculus of mitigation measures shifted dramatically. I was willing to limit my children’s activities for a year or two but not for their entire childhood,” she continues.

Wen also admits that “Masking has harmed our son’s language development, and limiting both kids’ extracurriculars and social interactions would negatively affect their childhood and hinder my and my husband’s ability to work.”

As we have previously highlighted, lockdowns and masking in particular have had massively detrimental impacts upon children.

A study in Britain found that many children entering elementary school have severely underdeveloped verbal skills, with many are unable to even say their own name.

According to speech therapists, mask wearing has caused a 364% increase in patient referrals of babies and toddlers.

A speech therapist says her clinic has seen a "364% increase in patient referrals of babies and toddlers" "For some kids, they can workaround the mask and still learn to speak perfectly fine, but for others, it can cause speech delays" pic.twitter.com/3YsWJIEpDU — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) January 26, 2022

Another study revealed how mean IQ scores of young children born during the pandemic have tumbled by as much as 22 points while verbal, motor and cognitive performance have all suffered as a result of lockdown.

A study published in the Royal Society Open Science journal found that lockdowns in the UK caused around 60,000 children to suffer clinical depression.

Figures show that 400,000 British children were referred to mental health specialists last year for things like eating disorders and self-harm.

Education experts have asserted that forcing schoolchildren to wear face masks has caused long lasting psychological trauma.

An Ofsted report also warned of serious delays in learning caused by lockdown restrictions.

“Children turning two years old will have been surrounded by adults wearing masks for their whole lives and have therefore been unable to see lip movements or mouth shapes as regularly,” states the report.

Another study out of Germany which found that the reading ability of children has plummeted compared to pre-COVID times thanks to lockdown policies that led to the closure of schools.

