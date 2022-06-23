Coach dives into pool to rescue American swimmer Anita Alvarez at World Championships

CNN

American swimmer Anita Alvarez was rescued from the bottom of the pool by her coach at the FINA World Aquatic Championships in Budapest, Hungary, after she lost consciousness.

Coach Andrea Fuentes jumped into the pool after she saw the 25-year-old artistic swimmer sink to the bottom at the end of her routine in the women’s solo free event on Wednesday.

Fuentes, a four-time Olympic medalist in synchronized swimming, lifted Alvarez to the surface before helping bring her to the edge of the pool.

Alvarez, who competed at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, received medical attention beside the pool and was subsequently carried off in a stretcher.

It was the second time Fuentes has had to rescue Alvarez. She leapt into the pool during an Olympic qualification event last year and pulled her to safety, along with the American’s swim partner, Lindi Schroeder.

Speaking to Spanish broadcaster Cadena COPE in a radio interview, Fuentes said the lifeguards didn’t react quickly enough on Wednesday, which is why she jumped in. The rest is here: https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/23/sport/anita-alvarez-swimmer-coach-spt-intl/index.html