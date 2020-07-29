Colin Kaepernick and Dr. Anthony Fauci Announced as Winners of Prestigious Human Rights Award

Big League Politics – by Shane Trejo

Washed up NFL quarterback and anti-American racist Colin Kaepernick will receive a prestigious human rights award alongside fear cult leader and snake oil salesman Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci and Kaepernick will be 2020 recipients of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award. The award is given to “outstanding leaders who have demonstrated a commitment to social change, recognizing individuals across government, business, advocacy, and entertainment who have utilized their platform for the public good.”

“I was in the audience honoring Mr. Harry Belafonte as he accepted the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award. I am humbled to follow the footsteps of individuals like Mr. B and to be in the company of all the other laureates. Thank you for this prestigious award,” Kaepernick said.

Kaepernick has founded the Know Your Rights Camp, a marxist black power group designed to “create new systems that will elevate the new generation of change leaders.”

Other recipients of the award in the past have included President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, and former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton – showing how this dubious award has been used to prop up various globalist front men over the years.

“At a time when the courageous pursuit of equality and justice has become political and riddled with adversity, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights stands with these modern-day human rights defenders in their inspirational fight for progress,” the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organization said in an announcement that was released on Monday.

Organization president Kerry Kennedy said laughably that the “country is yearning for leadership, for moral fortitude, for common decency and kindness, and this year’s Ripple of Hope laureates give us great hope for the future.”

“Their work for equal justice touches every corner of society, sometimes at great personal cost. We are deeply honored to celebrate these changemakers, who have set forth countless ripples of hope at a time when our world is in such need of inspiration,” she added.

Kaepernick’s legacy is a country torn apart by race riots with violence spiraling out of control in cities that look like third-world hellscapes. Fauci’s legacy is a national psyche besieged by fear and paranoia over COVID-19 mass hysteria that has not come close to living up to the hype.

These monsters are considered idols to a globalist establishment that wants nothing short of cultural genocide for the West.

