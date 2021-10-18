Colin Powell Dies at 84 from COVID Complications — He Was Fully Vaccinated

General Colin Powell, former secretary of state and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, died today from coronavirus.

He was fully vaccinated.

Powell was an esteemed member of the Uni-party who worked for Bush and then endorsed socialist Barack Obama, twice.

FOX News reported:

Gen. Colin Powell, the influential former secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who played a pivotal policy role during the administration of then-President George W. Bush, died Monday at 84 from complications related to COVID-19, his family announced. “We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” his family said in a statement, adding that he was fully vaccinated. The statement continued, “We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment.”

